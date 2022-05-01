Analysts Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $537.53 Million

Equities analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) will report $537.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $526.30 million to $546.10 million. Argo Group International reported sales of $510.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Argo Group International.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.10 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARGO shares. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Argo Group International by 47,946.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,427,000 after purchasing an additional 944,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,168,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the third quarter worth approximately $16,116,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Argo Group International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,635,000 after purchasing an additional 297,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 28.3% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 890,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,486,000 after buying an additional 196,617 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGO traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.80. 351,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.36. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $61.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

About Argo Group International (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.