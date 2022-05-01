Analysts Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $531.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) will post sales of $531.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $519.66 million and the highest is $540.36 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $497.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $514.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Shares of NYSE AEL traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.72. 530,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,497. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $351,992.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $1,112,023. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

