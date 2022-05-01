Analysts Expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.99 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $2.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $14.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $15.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $16.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.14. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

In other news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,522 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,092 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average of $65.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.30. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

