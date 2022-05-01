Analysts Anticipate Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Qurate Retail’s earnings. Qurate Retail posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qurate Retail will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qurate Retail.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.88. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 23.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 91,185 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 41.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,822,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,573 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 760.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,037,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

