Analysts Anticipate Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.02 Million

Analysts forecast that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) will announce $6.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.04 million. Phunware posted sales of $1.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 264.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year sales of $25.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $27.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $33.34 million, with estimates ranging from $32.02 million to $34.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phunware.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

PHUN traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,182,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,602. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $196.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 12.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phunware has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $24.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHUN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phunware by 81.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Phunware during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 24.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 129,871 shares during the period. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

