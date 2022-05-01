Analysts Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.04 Million

Equities analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) will post $13.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.98 million and the highest is $13.10 million. Marchex reported sales of $12.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $55.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.74 million to $56.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $59.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marchex in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Marchex by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marchex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marchex by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. 32,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,159. Marchex has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

