Analysts Anticipate Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Brokerages expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) to report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KZR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

KZR traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $11.88. 696,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,490. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 25.77, a quick ratio of 25.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $673.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.27.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 20,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 60,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Retirement Capital Strategies increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 33.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $8,218,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.