Analysts Anticipate Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.04). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.64.

ELOX opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELOX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 300,153 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 23.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

