Analysts Anticipate Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 1st, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOXGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.04). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.64.

ELOX opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELOX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 300,153 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 23.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.