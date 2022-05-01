Analysts Anticipate CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.72 Billion

Analysts expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) to announce $7.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.79 billion and the lowest is $7.64 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $5.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $33.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.73 billion to $33.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.09 billion to $36.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CBRE Group.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,192,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.14. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.