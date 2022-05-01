Analysts Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $5.56 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,483,000 after acquiring an additional 723,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Capri by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,292,000 after buying an additional 103,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,077,000 after buying an additional 30,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,212,000 after buying an additional 124,960 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,411,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,614. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.70. Capri has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

