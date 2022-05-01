Analysts Anticipate Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.89 Million

Brokerages predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.97 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $900,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 554.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $49.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.10 million to $65.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $187.94 million, with estimates ranging from $70.66 million to $297.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASND. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 24,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

ASND traded down $7.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.27. 728,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,530. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $89.34 and a one year high of $178.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.89.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

