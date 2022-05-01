Analysts Anticipate Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.71) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allakos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($3.73). Allakos reported earnings per share of ($1.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($4.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.34) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.78) to ($1.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.39).

ALLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.77. 673,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,566. The company has a market cap of $206.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34. Allakos has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $11.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Allakos by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,614,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,126 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Allakos by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,818,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 120,668 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allakos by 3,497.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,902,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allakos by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257,014 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Allakos by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 983,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,111,000 after purchasing an additional 161,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

