Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 320,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $56,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,489,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $154.38 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.74 and its 200-day moving average is $168.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.10.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.