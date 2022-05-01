Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $44,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 97.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $6.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.38. 4,835,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,462. The stock has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 95.60%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

