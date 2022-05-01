Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amgen by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,035,000 after purchasing an additional 898,059 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Amgen by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,913,000 after purchasing an additional 572,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,798,000 after purchasing an additional 555,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,069,000 after purchasing an additional 539,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $4.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.19. 4,029,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,464. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.81. The firm has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 129.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

