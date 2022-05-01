Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,893 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.23% of Americold Realty Trust worth $19,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COLD traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,788,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.37. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -733.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

