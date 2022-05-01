American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 1st, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMS opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 million, a P/E ratio of 56.51 and a beta of 1.05. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.