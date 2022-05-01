American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMS opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 million, a P/E ratio of 56.51 and a beta of 1.05. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $5.04.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.