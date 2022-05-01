American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the March 31st total of 144,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HIPH remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 18,609,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,389,350. American Premium Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About American Premium Water (Get Rating)
