American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the March 31st total of 144,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HIPH remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 18,609,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,389,350. American Premium Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

American Premium Water Corporation produces bottled water under the LALPINA brand name. The company was formerly known as Expert Group Inc and changed its name to American Premium Water Corporation in October 2013. American Premium Water Corporation is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

