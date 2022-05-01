Ambrosus Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $387,518.00 (AMB)

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $387,518.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ambrosus Profile

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 579,593,376 coins. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

