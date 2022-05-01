Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Releases Earnings Results

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($16.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.79 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $406.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,485.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,617,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,808. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,432.50 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,056.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,226.72.

Amazon.com’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,139,474.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 89,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $298,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,705,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,771,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $3,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,863.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

