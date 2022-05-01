Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Releases Earnings Results

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($16.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.79 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $406.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,485.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,617,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,808. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,432.50 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,056.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,226.72.
Amazon.com’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 89,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $298,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,705,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,771,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $3,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,863.09.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
