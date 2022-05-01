Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$68.85 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.59.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

AIF opened at C$48.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 80.18. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$44.70 and a 52 week high of C$72.33.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$162.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2.2400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Raymond Mikulich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$52.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,257 shares in the company, valued at C$481,641.71. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,294 shares of company stock worth $120,034.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

