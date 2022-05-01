Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $3,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,306.23.

GOOGL opened at $2,282.19 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,193.62 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,635.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2,767.88.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,404,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

