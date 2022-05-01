Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ:LNT traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.81. 2,526,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.44. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.25.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

