Allbirds, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds’ (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 2nd. Allbirds had issued 20,192,307 shares in its IPO on November 3rd. The total size of the offering was $302,884,605 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIRD shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.09.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $8,030,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $2,187,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

