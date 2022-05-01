Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Alkermes stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 0.90. Alkermes has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $278.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $278,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Blair Curtis Jackson sold 49,999 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $1,480,470.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,163.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,211. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 0.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,283 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 56.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 881,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after purchasing an additional 317,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

