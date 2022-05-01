Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $23,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $14.75 on Friday, reaching $289.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,517. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.37 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $427.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.09.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.91.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

