Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ AKUS opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Akouos has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68.

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Akouos will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Akouos by 107.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Akouos by 171.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Akouos in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Akouos by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Akouos in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

