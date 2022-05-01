Aire Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,803 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

DIS stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.63. 16,907,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,877,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $111.36 and a 12 month high of $189.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

