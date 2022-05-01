Aire Advisors LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in Danaher by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,268 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

DHR stock traded down $5.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.13. 3,225,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888,280. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $238.32 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.