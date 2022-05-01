Aire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 462 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 462 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.43.

Shares of COST stock traded down $30.28 on Friday, reaching $531.72. 2,964,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,873. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $371.11 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $235.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $556.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.36.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.