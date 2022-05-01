Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.87.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $6.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.21. 4,026,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,841. The company has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.59 and a beta of -0.22. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.80 and a 200 day moving average of $167.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $2,378,119.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 220,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,788,138.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 727,246 shares of company stock worth $119,476,867. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

