Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.70.

Shares of AC opened at C$22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$19.31 and a twelve month high of C$29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.98.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.27) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.6700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$445,473.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,438,983.83. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total transaction of C$105,494.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at C$238,023.24. Insiders sold a total of 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $562,602 over the last 90 days.

About Air Canada (Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

