Aidos Kuneen 1-Day Volume Tops $181,024.00 (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and $181,024.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,535.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,820.34 or 0.07318796 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.33 or 0.00257770 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.19 or 0.00742676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014727 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.98 or 0.00565649 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00071760 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.47 or 0.00322994 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

