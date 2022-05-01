Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $17.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the highest is $19.70 million. Agenus reported sales of $11.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $63.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $79.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $113.50 million, with estimates ranging from $94.50 million to $150.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agenus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Agenus stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,907,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

