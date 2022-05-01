Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Up 70.7% in April

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Aenza S.A.A. stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. 2,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,021. Aenza S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Aenza S.A.A. alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. by 181.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,799,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,888 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, infrastructure and energy concessions, and real estate management businesses in Peru, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aenza S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aenza S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.