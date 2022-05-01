Advisory Resource Group Invests $229,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,927,000 after buying an additional 76,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,491 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,295,939,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,192,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded down $18.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $465.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,420. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $449.50 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $511.05 and its 200-day moving average is $591.11.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.90.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

