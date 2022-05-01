Advisory Resource Group Has $276,000 Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,138,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,130 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,139 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,517,000 after acquiring an additional 637,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.34.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.03. 961,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,627. The stock has a market cap of $142.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.21.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

