Advisory Resource Group Has $250,000 Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Advisory Resource Group raised its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 40.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at about $4,103,000. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE HMC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. 1,256,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,625. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

