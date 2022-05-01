Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.52. 82,569,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,598,784. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.56.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

