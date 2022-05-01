ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of AEY stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 87.68%.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
