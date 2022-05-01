ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of AEY stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 87.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.