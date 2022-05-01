ACoconut (AC) Price Down 5.8% This Week

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $321,451.37 and approximately $38,484.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ACoconut

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

