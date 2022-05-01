Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Boosted by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.5% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 19,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $13.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,415. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.58. The company has a market cap of $190.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $276.88 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,011,811.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,499 shares of company stock worth $7,489,641 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

