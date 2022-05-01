Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CEO Sells $82,033.84 in Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) CEO Jack Phillips sold 83,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $82,033.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,073 shares in the company, valued at $203,911.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jack Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jack Phillips sold 3,653 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $11,908.78.

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $9.36.

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXDX. Craig Hallum lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $66,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 211.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

