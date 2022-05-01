Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Down 52.4% in April

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the March 31st total of 417,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWP traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $5.75. 466,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,434. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (Get Rating)

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.