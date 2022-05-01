AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie updated its FY22 guidance to $14.00-14.20 EPS.

ABBV stock opened at $146.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.06 and its 200 day moving average is $137.45. The stock has a market cap of $259.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.81. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.73.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

