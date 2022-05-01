AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 10.0% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.73.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $9.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,155,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,748,779. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.45. The stock has a market cap of $259.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.