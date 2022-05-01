9,671 Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Bought by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.99. 554,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,124. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.19.

