$951.26 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) will report $951.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $960.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $939.00 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $461.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $4.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SAVE traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

