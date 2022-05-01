9,182 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Acquired by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

VSGX stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.31. 274,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,817. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.73.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.