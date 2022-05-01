8PAY (8PAY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $473,256.00

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. 8PAY has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $473,256.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00039367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.74 or 0.07245839 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00044991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.